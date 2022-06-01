NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.24) to GBX 360 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.62.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

