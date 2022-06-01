Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.34 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $25,591.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,607,385 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

