nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.30)-(0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

NCNO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

