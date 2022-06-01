Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Short Interest Update

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 184,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,009,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 133.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,667. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

