New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 3.9% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 122,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,586,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in New Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

