New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.07 Million

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report $355.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.54 million and the lowest is $345.20 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $347.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 7,195,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

