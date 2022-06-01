Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13. 15,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 715,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

