Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Critical Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextdoor and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 209.86%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 5.70 -$95.32 million N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 6.12 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -15.23

Nextdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59% Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78%

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

