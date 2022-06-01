NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Update

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 363,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.87 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.