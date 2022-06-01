NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 2,531,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,528. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

