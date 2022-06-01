NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NIKE stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

