NKN Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.05 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. NKN has a market cap of $75.05 million and $20.22 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.2% against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

