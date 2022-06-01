NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $57.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($67.74) to €58.00 ($62.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,302. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

