Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 33,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

NOK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 38,032,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,743,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

