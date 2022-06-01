Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.