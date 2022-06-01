Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 228,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

