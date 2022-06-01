Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 228,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About Novation Companies
