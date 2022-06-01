Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 7.1%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.69. 76,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,899,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Nutex Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

