Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

NEV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,200. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

