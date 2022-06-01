Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NYXH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at about $8,177,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $6,542,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.41. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

