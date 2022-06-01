Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $175.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ OAS traded up $7.74 on Wednesday, hitting $166.47. 10,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,087. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,171,000 after purchasing an additional 189,767 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,337,000 after purchasing an additional 612,883 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

