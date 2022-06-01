OAX Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $42,807.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

