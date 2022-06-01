ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

