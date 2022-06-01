Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $2.68

Omni (OMNI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00009026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,348 coins and its circulating supply is 563,032 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

