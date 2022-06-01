OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,003,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock worth $8,137,390 in the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 345,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 28,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,536. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.87.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.