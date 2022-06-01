Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $124,048.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,458.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.37 or 0.21504777 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00444344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

