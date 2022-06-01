Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,472. The company has a market cap of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

