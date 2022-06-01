Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,754,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OPTI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,385,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,591,699. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Optec International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optec International (OPTI)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.