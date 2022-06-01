Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,754,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OPTI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,385,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,591,699. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Optec International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

