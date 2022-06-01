Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.59. 3,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 816,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

