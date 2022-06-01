Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.59. 3,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 816,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.
OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.