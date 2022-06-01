Orange S.A. (ORAN) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on June 24th

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3333 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Orange has a payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.