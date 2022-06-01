Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $79.03 million and $705,244.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

