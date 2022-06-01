ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Update

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $214,523.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,478.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

