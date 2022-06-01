Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Down 0.3%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 107,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 228,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oriental Culture during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oriental Culture by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Culture (OCG)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.