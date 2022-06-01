Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and approximately $153,477.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 226.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.13 or 0.05321749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00456865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032390 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,608,907 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

