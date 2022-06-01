Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 163,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,641. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTMO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.