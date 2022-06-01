Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OTMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 163,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,641. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
