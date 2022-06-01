Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.38 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Oxen has a market cap of $24.38 million and approximately $475,442.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.97 or 0.06146425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00216778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00637054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.92 or 0.00622244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00074747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,530,403 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

