P2 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,074,650 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,650 shares during the quarter. Holley makes up 1.7% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.41% of Holley worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

