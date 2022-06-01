P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $86.35 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for 6.7% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $86,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ACIW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 15,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.