PAID Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,736.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $21,736.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,593% against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.28 or 0.32057064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00433450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008751 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

