Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,278. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

