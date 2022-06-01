Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for about 1.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Papa John’s International worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,488. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

