Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 4.2%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.09. 17,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 812,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,158,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,318,302 shares of company stock valued at $19,511,239. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

