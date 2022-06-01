Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.39. 6,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,185. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.