Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Holdings Lifted by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

