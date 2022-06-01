Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,904. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

