PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -549.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

