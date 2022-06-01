PDT Partners LLC Buys 2,875 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

