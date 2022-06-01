PDT Partners LLC Buys 48,422 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.