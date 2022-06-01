PDT Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

WST stock opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.12 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

