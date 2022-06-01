PDT Partners LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,602 shares of company stock valued at $113,222,449 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.