Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Head to Head Review

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and Pear Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 3.31 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 118.42 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63% Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 362.37%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 225.48%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

